2 pilots killed in crash while battling wildfire in Yosemite National Park

The Brief Two pilots helping to battle a wildfire in Yosemite National Park have been killed. The pilots' helicopter crashed on Sunday. The Dome Fire has charred more than 3,200 acres.



Two pilots who were helping to battle the Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park were killed on Sunday when their helicopter crashed.

What we know:

"A type 1 helicopter that was doing bucket work in support of suppression operations on the Dome Fire, went down and crashed," said Benjamin Cossel, public information officer with the multi-agency California Complex Incident Management Team overseeing the firefighting response.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Yosemite Village.

"The two pilots aboard, who were the only people on the aircraft, were killed," Cossel said.

On Monday afternoon, he told KTVU that the remains of the pilots have been recovered and were being transported in an honor escort to Mariposa County’s coroner’s office.

Video shared with KTVU showed a solemn procession as firefighters honored the pilots.

"Firefighters from the Dome Fire and the surrounding area were on hand to pay their respects and say goodbye to members of the Wildland Firefighting community," Cossel shared.

What we don't know:

It's too early to know what led to the crash, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is the lead investigator, with the Federal Aviation Administration also looking into the deadly incident.

The NTSB described the crashed helicopter as a Eurocopter France AS332L1 and said its investigators would travel to the crash scene when fire conditions allowed.

Line of duty

The tragedy was a stark reminder of the life and death dangers faced by firefighters.

"This is something that every single one of us goes out on the line every day," Cossel said. "We know this, but that doesn't make this any less difficult."

The public information officer said that mental health support would be available to fire personnel.

"To support all of our crews that are out here, we have begun the process of ordering critical incidents, stress management teams to help people who are having a particularly hard time," said Cossel, adding, "Their physical health and their mental health are inter-tied with each other and as important to us as anything."

Dig deeper:

The aircraft was operated by Oregon-based aviation and helicopter services company Fly Precision.

On Sunday, the company announced the tragedy on social media.

‘Unimaginable sadness’

What they're saying:

"It is with unimaginable sadness and broken hearts that we share the loss of two beloved members of our team," the company wrote. "We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words."

The condolences poured in as people expressed their heartbreak over the news.

"Legends never die. Rest easy friends," commented @ connornelson.fire

"I was on the Dome with them and was impressed every day by their skill & teamwork. Inspiring," wrote Instagram user @tob.c.eich.

The Dome Fire

Hundreds of personnel are fighting the Dome Fire, as crews attack the flames from the ground and by air.

By the numbers:

The fire broke out on Sept. 15 and had spread across 3,222 acres as of Monday afternoon. It was only 15% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service InciWeb fire information site.

The agency said the fire is in the back country, about a quarter mile north of Chilnualna Falls and is visible from Wawona Road (Highway 41).

Closures

Forestry officials warned about potential hazards due to the fire, including fire-damaged trees leading to falling branches, burning logs and stump holes.

The fire is leading to the closure of trails and other areas of Yosemite, and officials urged visitors to adhere to the closure notices and "allow fire management operations to continue unimpeded."

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

"We continue to stage structure firefighters at Yosemite West and Wawona, supporting local communities and continuing prep work and contingencies," the InciWeb site said.

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Cossel said the flames still remain far enough away, and the weather has been relatively cooperative.

"We're still about two miles away from that Glacier Point Road, but you know, the weather has been rather seasonable, so it hasn't been extremely hot. We haven't had any extreme winds," the spokesman explained.

Air quality concerns

Officials said the wildfire is leading to hazy conditions in the Yosemite Valley with the air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"The single biggest issue for people is that, obviously, it's having an impact on air quality," Cossel said. "For people in Mariposa and people in the Wawona area, it's definitely an air quality concern."

There’s no word on how the fire started.

Honoring the fallen pilots

The identities of the fallen pilots have not been released.

Cossel said that once the coroner's office makes an official determination on the cause of the pilots' death, their bodies will then be flown back to their families.

Fly Precision requested privacy as the pilots' loved ones mourned.

"We ask for privacy and compassion for their families and our team as we grieve this tremendous loss," the company wrote. "Please keep their families, loved ones, and our entire team in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

U.S. Wildland Fire Service photo of the Doem Fire in Yosemite National Park posted on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (Courtesy: U.S. Wildland Fire Service)