Medical emergency prompts cancellation of Earth, Wind & Fire, Lionel Ritchie concert at Chase Center

The Brief A band member suffered an unspecified emergency at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night, prompting a Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire concert at the venue to be canceled. The band member’s condition and the emergency they suffered was not immediately known. It's also unknown when the concert will be rescheduled.



A band member suffered an unspecified emergency at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night, prompting a Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire concert at the venue to be canceled.

The Chase Center released a statement just after 7:20 p.m. announcing the emergency. The concert was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

"Tonight’s show with Lionel Ritchie will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon," the Chase Center said in the statement. "Ticket holders should retain their tickets, which will be honored for the new date, or refunds will be available at the point of purchase."

Earth, Wind and Fire emergency

What we know:

A sign flashed on the outside wall of the center as well, saying that the emergency happened to someone in the Earth, Wind and Fire band. The fire department said they were called out about 5:30 p.m. and a private ambulance was called to bring a patient to the hospital.

The band member’s condition and the emergency they suffered was not immediately known.

Understanding crowd

What they're saying:

As soon as the announcement was made, a loud groan was heard among the thousands of people waiting to get into the show. But most concert-goers quickly took the news in stride, wishing the musician well. They scurried off to get an Uber, or take Muni and BART home.

Kather Herr said while people were disappointed the concert was canceled, they understood.

Whitney Munroe said she hopes the band member makes a quick recovery.

This medical scare came about a month after Lionel Richie, 77, postponed shows after he appeared to suffer a dizzy spell onstage during the opening concert of his Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind and Fire in Minnesota.

The two groups have been touring together across the country.

The venue did not say if the Earth, Wind & Fire performance would be rescheduled.