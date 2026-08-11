Earth, Wind & Fire drummer makes plea after medical emergency

The Brief A friend of Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris and his wife launched an online fundraiser after the 58-year-old musician suffered a medical emergency last week, prompting the cancelation of a San Francisco concert at Chase Center. Paris is still in the hospital and his wife had to leave her job and home to care for him. TicketMaster has said they are trying to reschedule the San Francisco concert but has not yet issued any specifics.



A friend of Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris and his wife launched an online fundraiser after the 58-year-old musician suffered a medical emergency last week, prompting the cancelation of a San Francisco concert at Chase Center.

Drummer needs help

Pictured: John Paris, Verdine White and Robert Burns of Earth, Wind &; Fire. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

Founding member of Honey Cone, Shelly Clark White, aka Mashelle Clark, started a GoFundme on behalf of Paris and his wife, Kathy Merrick, a musician for Honey Cone.

Merrick left her home in Los Angeles and her band also is on hold for a couple of months while she cares for Paris, who is still receiving care for his emergency, reported on Aug. 6.

The GoFundMe was not specific about the medical emergency, but TMZ reported that Paris had suffered a heart attack.

Why you should care:

"With their home in the Los Angeles area, this unexpected medical crisis has brought not only emotional heartbreak, but also the growing burden of travel, lodging, meals, countless unexpected expenses, and the unforeseen challenges that lie ahead," according to the fundraiser.

Earth, Wind & Fire has been on tour with Lionel Richie, 77, who also postponed a show in Minnesota when he appeared to suffer a dizzy spell during the opening concert.

Paris is a longtime member of Earth, Wind & Fire but was not part of the band’s original lineup, which was formed in 1969.

TicketMaster has said they are trying to reschedule the San Francisco concert but has not yet issued any specifics.

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