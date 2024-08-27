Little girl's pet rabbit stolen in rash of Petaluma thefts

article

Police in Petaluma are seeking the identities of thieves responsible for a rash of recent thefts in two neighborhoods. In one case, a family's pet rabbit was stolen from its enclosure, officials say.

Police issued a news release on Tuesday with images and surveillance video of two thieves working to steal from the Cerro Sonoma and South Gate neighborhoods in the early morning hours of Aug. 26.

Video shared by police is from YouTube user Ben Philpot, who wrote, "Please help us find the thieves but more importantly get our loved Snowy back to our family."

A photo of Snowy the Bunny in a little girl's arms was shared by police with the permission of the family. Snowy's whereabouts are unknown, but the police said the thieves took the rabbit with them.

In other instances, police said cars were already unlocked, but some vehicles had their windows broken.

Other items reported stolen include; money, wallets, IDs, Beats headphones, GPS devices, a compound bow and two BB guns.

Police said in one of the thefts, the culprits gained access to a garage-door opener to open a resident's garage and rifled through the cabinets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department. (707) 778-4372.

