Little girl's pure reaction to opening 'worst Christmas gift' goes viral

These parents attempted to gift their toddler the 'worst Christmas gift' ever but she ended up loving it.

In a video posted to Twitter by the little girl’s father, Aria Mojica opens a present and to her surprise discovers it is a banana. The 2-year-old tells her mom to open it while excitedly kicking her little feet.

Aria’s parents even asked if she was happy with the gift, which she enthusiastically replies, ‘I’m happy!’

When this article was written the tweet had 76,000 and over 262,000 likes.