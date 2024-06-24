Little San Francisco boy alerts family to house fire
SAN FRANCISCO - A young boy named Luca helped his family in San Francisco escape a fire near Ocean Beach.
While firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, the little boy was smart enough to alert his parents.
In a video posted Sunday on the San Francisco Fire Department's social media, Luca can be heard answering his mother's questions.
What did you say to mommy and daddy?
Call 9-1-1!
And did you save the day?
Yeah!
Firefighters said this fire could have led to a tragic ending if it weren't for Luca's quick thinking.
The fire department says he's proof that it's important to teach children about fire safety.