Livermore police shoot driver in thigh who they say was 'intentionally' driving at them

article

Livermore police on Wednesday said they shot the driver of a black car in the thigh because officers believed he was going to intentionally drive into them.

The driver, who was not named, was seen taken away by ambulance near the site of the shooting about 4 a.m. near Kitty Hawk Road not too far from Interstate Highway 580.

At a news conference, police spokesman Art Rosas said that two officers had originally stopped the driver of a white car on suspicion of driving under the influence on the side of the road.

Shortly afterward, the driver of a black car approached the officers, who were dealing with the driver of the white car, Rosas told reporters.

It was at that point that the "officers took immediate action, and they ended up discharging their firearm," Rosas said.

When pressed, Rosas acknowledged that the driver of the black car may indeed have been making a U-turn near the darkened scene or been in the area for another reason. "There are many possibilities," Rosas said.

Advertisement

But he added in defense of the shooting: "Looking at the positioning and the manner of the tire marks, it would demonstrate that the driver took a very intentional action to make a turn into the officers."

When asked was the shooting justified, Rosas answered: "I can't speak to that," quickly adding that a thorough investigation would have to be conducted.

There is no known relationship between the driver of the black car and the white car.

Rosas also acknowledged that the driver of the black car might not have understood exactly what the officers at the scene were asking of him, as it seemed to take a long time for him to comply with their demands.

"What often happens is that people don’t always hear or comprehend the commands we are giving them at the time," Rosas said. "And when there is adrenaline pumping, you really never know what someone might actually hear when you’re trying to speak directly at them. ”

Rosas also admitted that the man who was originally stopped for the DUI likely won't be arrested as the sobriety test was never completed. "But he is cooperating with us as a witness," Rosas said.

A man was put into an ambulance after an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. The Jan. 21, 2020

A man was taken away in handcuffs after an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 21, 2020

The trunk of a car is open following an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 21, 2020

CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance were seen on scene. A drone was also spotted flying above. Jan. 21, 2020

CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance were seen on scene. A drone was also spotted flying above. Jan. 21, 2020