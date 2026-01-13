Livermore school board delays vote on potential cuts as parents, staff speak out on $16M shortfall

The Brief The Livermore school district is trying to close a more than $16M budget shortfall. That could mean school closures but also job cuts. The district postponed a vote as parents and staff spoke out at a meeting.



The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District postponed a vote on a proposed list of budget cuts Tuesday night, as parents, teachers and staff packed a board meeting to voice concerns. The district is trying to close a more than $16 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

Budget shortfall

What we know:

District officials had been expected to consider options ranging from school closures to staffing reductions. Instead, the board voted to table the item and move it to a future special meeting.

"Why are we threatening their security, their education," said parent Daniel Nenni, who attended the meeting.

Among the options that could be considered, the closure of two elementary schools that have not yet been identified. District documents show that closing a school could save about $850,000 per site.

"The idea that my school could even be shut down is extremely disheartening," one student told the board.

"My school community is particularly sensitive to school closures," said Rebecca Casterson, PTA president of Lawrence Elementary School. "We know they are more expensive to reopen than they are cost savings."

A large group of teachers and staff also attended the meeting, concerned about potential job cuts. One speaker said more than 100 classified positions represented by the California School Employees Association could be affected.

"It’s 100-plus positions, most CSEA, which are staff that do the work that supports teachers," said Julie Elfin, a district staff member.

Possible cuts

The list of possible reductions includes positions across the district, from administrators and teachers to human resources employees, maintenance workers and librarians.

The school district said it was too early to comment on the specific proposals since a vote on the board had yet to take place.

A date for the special meeting has yet to be announced.

