LNU Lightning Complex Fire: One more death reported bringing death toll to five

One more death has been reported in Solano County as a result of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, Cal Fire crews reported Monday, bringing the death toll to five as a result of these wildfires raging through the North Bay.

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said 350,030 acres had burned, or 547 square miles and they had 22% of it contained. This complex of fires is now the largest complex being battled in California.

More than 1,000 structures have been either destroyed or damaged and 30,500 structures remained threatened.

KTVU took new video on Monday morning froM the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve north of Guerneville, where tall trees were seen ablaze.

But later on Monday, the National Weather Service canceled its Red Flag Warning, saying that moisture had moved into the area and the "instability" had moved out, meaning that the lightning strikes were not on the immediate horizon.

Firefighters are well aware that people want to go back home.

"We are working hard to get you back home as quickly as possible," said Cal Fire Unit Chief Shana Jones. "We'll get there."

Resident Alyssa Medina reacts while looking over the charred remains of her family home during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville, California on August 23, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

But she also stressed patience.

Cal Fire crews have several priorities to battle before letting people go back home.

One is controlling the Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg, a 67-square mile fire within the complex, which is hard to access because of the tough terrain.

Cal Fire also has a lot of crews and engines above Calistoga, where part of the Hennessey Fire is burning, to keep it from spreading.

EVACUATIONS:

Napa County:

OES Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/353/Emergency-Services

Evac Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=182

Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540

https://www.countyofnapa.org/2966/19746/LNU-Wildfires

Evacuation Order:

Highway 128 between Monticello Dam and Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection)

Wragg Canyon

Markley Cove

Pleasure Cove

Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) Between Moskowite Corners (SR128/121 intersection) and Vichy Avenue

Moskowite Corners area

Community of Circle Oaks

Wooden Valley Road areas

Highway 128 (Capell Valley Road/Sage Canyon Rd) from Silverado Trail to Hwy 121 (Monticello Road)

Steel Canyon Road

Community of Berryessa Highlands

Chiles and Lower Chiles Pope Valley Roads

Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Hwy128 (at Turtle Rock) to Lake County Line

Community at Spanish Flat Loop Road

Community of Berryessa Pines

Both sides, including resorts and recreational areas of Lake Berryessa, Knoxville

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail, east to Howell Mountain Road

Community of Deer Park

St. Helena Hospital

Howell Mountain Road, east to Pope Valley

Community of Angwin

Pacific Union College

All of Pope Valley Road and connecting roads

Pope Valley Cross

Hardin

Aetna Springs Road

James Creek Road

All of Butts Canyon Road and connecting Roads in Napa County of Napa

Snell Valley Road

Stagecoach Road

Community of Berryessa Estates

Properties on roads east of Silverado Trail North, between Rosedale Road and SR128 (Sage Canyon Rd)

Glass Mountain Road

Crystal Springs Road

Lommel Road

Dutch Henry Road

Pickett Road

Clover Flat Road

Properties on the east side of Highway 29 between Silverado Trail and Lake County line

Old Lawley Toll Road

Palisades Road

Atlas Peak Road from Bubbling Well Pet Cemetary at 2462

Atlas Peak Road, east to the dead end

Soda Canyon Road from Loma Vista Road, east to the dead end

Evacuation Lifted:

Evacuation Orders have been lifted and are no longer in effect for the portion of Silverado Trail between Rosedale Road and Highway 29.

Evacuation Orders on Highway 29 from Silverado Trail to the Lake County Line, excluding the portion within the Calistoga City Limits, remain in effect.

The Evacuation Warning along Highway 121 (Monticello Rd) from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail is lifted and no longer in place.

All other Evacuation Orders and road closures remain in place.

Sonoma County:

socoemergency.org

Residents and visitors can dial 2-1-1

You can also view an interactive evacuation map at . https://arcg.is/0buuL1

Livestock 707-234-7193.

Evacuation Order:

Evacuation Zone - 1D1

East of the Sonoma Coast

North of Hwy 116

West of Myers Grad Road

South of Fort Ross Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D2

East of Myers Grade Road

North of Russian River

West of the Austin Creek (the actual creel)

South of Fort Ross Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D3

East of the Austin Creek

North of Russian River

West and South of Old Cazadero Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D4

East of Old Cazadero Road

North of Russian River

West of Armstrong Woods Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

South of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

Evacuation Zone - 1D5

East of Armstrong Woods Road

North of the Russian River

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1B3

East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

North of Old Cazadero Road

West of King Ridge Road

South Skaggs Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line. This is a very rural area with no clear defining boundaries.

Evacuation Zone - 2E1

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of McCray Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E2:

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Westside Road

East of Wallace Creek Road

West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 2E4:

South of Palmer Creek Road

North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone - 4D1

South of Pocket Canyon/Hwy 116

East and North of Green Valley Road

West of Atascadero Creek

Evacuation Warning:

West of Meyers Grade Rd to the coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of Russian Gulch State Beach

North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

East of Cedars

West of Mill Creek Rd

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Rd

Evacuation Zone 1F1

All areas east of Bohemian Hwy.

North of Graton Rd. and Harrison Grade Rd.

West of Harrison Grade Rd., Green Valley Rd., and Hwy. 116

South of the Russian River

Evacuation Zone 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone 4A1

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Evacuation Zone 2K2

All areas south of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

Evacuation Zone 1E3

All areas south of the Russian River

West of Bohemian Hwy.

North and East of Coleman valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.

Evacuation Zone 1E1

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.

North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.

East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

Evacuation Zone - 1C1

All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River.

South of Kruse Ranch Rd. and Howser Bridge Rd. to Fort Ross Rd

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line

Evacuation Zone - 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at:

Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd

Evacuation Zone - 4A2

East of Trenton Healdsburd Road

North of Mark West Station Road

West of the Windsor City Limits and Windsor Road

South of Windsor River Road

Evacuation Zone - 4A3

East of Trenton Healdsburg Road

North of River Road

West of Slusser Road

South of Mark West Station Road

Evacuation Zone - 2A2

North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County

West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128

South of the Mendocino County line

Evacuation Zone - 2C4

South and West of Asti Road

East of Hwy 101

North of Hwy 128

Evacuation Zone - 2G1

East of Hwy 101

South and West of Hwy 128

North of Alexander Valley Road

Town of Windsor - Zone A

North of Windsor River Road

West of Hwy 101

All to the Western and norther town limits west of 101

Map Grid 2F1 downgrade to Warning

East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Canyon Road

West of Hwy 101

Map Grid 2F2 downgrade to Warning

South of Canyon Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Lytton Springs Road

West of Geyserville Avenue

Map Grid 2F3 downgrade to Warning

South of Lytton Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Westside Road

West of the Healdsburg city limits.

Map Grid 2K1 downgrade to Warning

All areas North and East of Westside Rd.

West of Hwy. 101

West of the Russian River

Map Grid 2K2 downgrade to Warning

All areas west of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead end extending west to the Russian River.

Map Grid 4A1 downgrade to Warning

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Map Grid 4C1 downgrade to Warning

North of Guerneville Road

East of Covey Road and Hwy 116

West of Laguna Rd

South of River Road

City of Healdsburg

The Evacuation Order for the residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road has been reduced to an Evacuation Warning. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd.

All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning.

Lake County:

https://www.facebook.com/lakesheriff/

Evacuation Map:HERE

OES Contact:

(707) 262-4090

Sign Up for Lake County Alerts:

https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736729003#/signup

Evacuation Orders:Hidden Valley Lake / Jerusalem Valley Areas

North of Butts Canyon

South of Hofacker Ln. to Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Hwy 29

West of Lake / Napa County line

East of Middletown Area

East of Hwy 29

North of Lake / Napa County line up to the intersection of Hey. 29 and St. Helena Creek (Across from Twin Pine Casino)

St. Helena Creek Rd

South of Butts Canyon Rd.

Lower Lake Area (South)

East of Hwy. 29

South of Morgan Valley Rd.

West of Lake / Napa County line

North of Hofacker Ln. extending east to Morgan Valley Rd. Lower Lake Area (North)

North of Morgan Valley Rd.

East of Sky High Ridge Rd. extending north to Hwy. 20

South of Hwy. 20

West of Lake / Napa / Colusa County lines

Evacuation Warnings:

Middletown Area

West of Hwy. 29

North and East of Lake / Napa

South of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Lower Lake Area

East of Big Canyon Rd. / Perini Rd. / Seigler Canyon Rd.

South and west of Hwy. 29

North of the previous evacuation order / warning line of Anderson Springs Rd. / Neft Rd. / Boggs Mt. Rec. Area extending northeast to Hwy. 29 / Hofacker Ln.

Solano County:Evacuation Lifted:Evacuation Orders for the following areas of Solano County have been lifted and are no longer in effect: unincorporated Fairfield and Suisun (except Lyon Road), including Green Valley, and portions of Allendale and English Hills east of the existing fire perimeter.

Evacuation Center:

Napa County:

Crosswalk Community Church

2590 First Street

Napa, CA 94558

Sonoma County:

Temporary Evacuation Point

Santa Rosa Fairgroundss

1350 Bennett Valley Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Veterans Building

1094 Petaluma Blvd

South Petaluma, CA 94952

Lake County:

Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Animal Evacuation Center:

Napa County:

Napa County Animal Shelter

942 Hartle Court

Napa, CA 94559

Valley Brook Equestrian Center 1132 El Centro Ave. Napa 55 horses

Napa Valley Horseman's Association, 1200 Foster Road Napa 61 horses

Ag 4 Youth 1200 Foster Rd, Napa 62 Ruminants

Solano County

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)

Kelseyville High School parking lot 5480 Main Street Kelseyville, CA

Road Closures:

Napa County:

SR-121 at Wooden Valley Rd (this was previously the SR-121 at SR-128 closure). This closure will be staffed by an officer. Circle Oaks is being or will be evacuated

SR-128 at Pleasent's Valley Rd. Woodland CHP and Caltrans are staffing this closure. No traffic westbound on SR-128 from this intersection. Traffic can move east on SR-128 and south on Pleasent's Valley Rd

Butts Canyon Rd at Snell Valley Rd. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer. We do not want anyone traveling south on Butts Canyon Rd past this intersection

SR-128 at Silverado Trail. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer and Caltrans

Napa County Roads is working on the following closures:

Atlas Peak Rd at Westgate Drive. No traffic north on Atlas Peak Rd. past Westgate Drive. This section of Atlas Peak is being or will be evacuated

Soda Canyon Rd at Silverado Trail. Soda Canyon Rd. north of Loma Vista Drive is being or will be evacuated. We do not want any traffic on Soda Canyon Rd north of Loma Vista--it's easier to close it at Silverado Trail

Sonoma County:

SR-1 @ Fort Ross Road- No traffic on S/B SR-1 and no traffic E/B on Fort Ross Rd

SR-1 @ Meyers Grade Road- No traffic on N/B SR-1 and no traffic on N/B Meyers Grade Rd

Fort Ross Road at Seaview Road- No traffic on W/B Fort Ross Rd. and no traffic on E/B Fort Ross Rd

Myers Grade Road at Fort Ross Road- No traffic on S/B Meyers Grade Rd

Dry Creek Rd at Dry Creek

Yoaking Bridge Rd at Dry Creek

Lyton Springs Rd at Dry Creek

Westside Rd @ Dry Creek

Wohler Rd at River Rd

Odd Fellows Park Rd at Russian River

Bohemian Hwy at Russian River

Mosscow Rd at Hwy 116

Hwy 116 at Hwy 1 (Move Hwy 1 at Myers Grade)

King Ridge Rd @ Sewell Rd (private Rd with gates)

Skaggs Spings Rd at Sewell Rd (Anvil Ranch)

Solano County

Auburn Road at Foothill Road

Brown’s Valley at Shelton

Putah Creek Road at Winters Road

Cherry Glen Road at Lyon Road

Mankas Corner Road at Rancho Solano Parkway

Suisun Valley Road at Rockville Road

Abaernathy Rd. N/ Rockville Road

N. Orchard Avenue at Vaca Valley Road

Pleasants Valley @ SR-128

Gibson Canyon Road at Fruitvale Road

Cherry Glen Road at Pleasants Valley Road

Timm Road at Peaceful Glen Road

Gibson Canyon Road at Farrell Road

Rollingwood Drive at Lyon Road

Suisun Valley Road at Lambert Road

Browns Valley Road at Cantelow Road

Rice Lane north of Aldridge Road

Clancy Lane west of Timm Road

Rockville Rd. @ Suisun Valley Road

Suisun Valley Rd. S/ Rockville Road

Cherry Glen Rd. @ Lyon Road

Cantelow Rd. @ Timm Road

Green Valley Rd. @ Rockville Road

Gibson Canyon Rd. @ Vine

Damages and Losses

Confirmed Damage to Property, Injuries, and Fatalities