Loaded ghost gun found near Hayward playground wrapped in blanket

A gun with no serial number was found wrapped in a blanket at a Hayward park, Hayward police said.

When officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man armed with a rifle, they found a loaded AR-style 9mm carbine rifle with no serial number wrapped in a blanket near the playground at a park in North Hayward.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rifle retrieved from a suspect in Hayward

Officials said police saw a man walking away from the park that matched the description provided by witnesses as the man armed with a rifle.

They detained the man who witnesses positively identified as the man with the firearm.

The rifle reportedly had no serial number. It was booked into evidence and the man was arrested for various weapons violations, officials said.