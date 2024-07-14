Local rapper shot and killed: reports

A woman was killed in Oakland Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Friends tell KTVU that the victim is Oakland rapper TanDaGod. Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. also posted on his Instagram Sunday about her death.

The friend, who owns a boutique in Berkeley, said TanDaGod was a customer before becoming a friend. She says she's heartbroken over the shooting.

Mistah F.A.B. claimed on his account that he was supposed to be where TanDaGod was when she was killed.

Footage from the shooting shows broken glass from a car and a hole in the back window.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed they responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Telegraph Ave. around 5 p.m. but did not confirm the identity of the victim.

They said the victim was declared dead at a hospital.

Another victim was injured during the shooting, but was last reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Videos and photos can be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.