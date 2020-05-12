Local restaurant owners see challenges in adapting new guidelines for dine-in services

When Slow Hand BBQ in Pleasant Hill had to pivot to take out orders only, the owners didn't know what to expect.

But they say they're more than holding their own.

"We've had great community support. We had an epic Mother's Day," said co-owner Dan Freng.

Still, Slow Hand would like to get at least some of its dine-in business back.

"To be able to look in somebody's eyes and have a conversation with them while they have a beer or brisket. That's just something we would like to do again," he said.

Freng watched Gov. Gavin Newsom's briefing on Tuesday, listening for any loosening of restrictions.

"There wasn't a lot in there for us," he said,

The owners say with social distancing they could probably fit about half their normal capacity.

Ketchup and mustard packets would replace bottles. Servers already wear face coverings.But still, they see a potential problem.

"If there are 80 people who want a seat and we have 30 seats that''s going to be a battle. I'm not sure what we do with that. But that is going to be what we are going to have to be looking at," he said.

Across the Bay at the Dark Horse Inn, a popular neighborhood spot on Geneva Avenue, the owners aren't sure switching back from dine-out to dine-in is worth it.

"We would have to crunch the numbers. But I don't think the numbers will add up to make it," said co-owner Sean Ingram.

The owners say it probably won't add up because having limited seating wouldn't work in this space.

"So we're not only working at a reduced capacity as far as how many people can be in here at once but how many people you get in a certain amount of time because of all the time between seatings you would need to clean everything," said co-owner Andrea Ferrucci.

Slow Hand BBQ says it doesn't want to make the mistake of reopening too quickly.

"I'd rather we all did it right together. And be patient," said Freng.