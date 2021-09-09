Lockdown lifted at Sebastopol high school after police find no threat
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - Police lifted a lockdown at West County High School in Sebastopol on Thursday after they deemed there was no threat to anyone on campus.
Just before 1 p.m., Sebastopol police said they confirmed there was no student with a gun on campus, which had been reported.
There was a threat at the same school a few days ago, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.
Parents called KTVU to say their children were sheltering under desks. SkyFOX flew overhead and witnessed dozens of students in the yard.