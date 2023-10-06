Long-awaited Blue Angels air shows kick off, one pilot making history

The long-awaited Blue Angels air shows kick off Friday afternoon and at least one pilot is making history.

Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Lee is the first woman to be part of a Blue Angels team flying her first time in San Francisco.

She's a native of Mounds View, Minnesota and played soccer, ice hockey and swam in high school.

In college, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronics technician, then became a pilot and also earned her bachelor's of science in biochemistry.

Amanda joined the Blue Angels in September 2022.

It's also a homecoming for Lt. Cmdr. Scott Goossens, who grew up in San Francisco and graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep in 2006. He worked in national security and defense policy until 2013, when he joined the Navy.

Scott joined the Blue Angels in September 2021.

The team of pilots will be flying in sunny skies and the crowds will be able to experience near-perfect weather as temperatures will be warm without too much fog, which canceled one of the shows last year.

"I'm really excited about this weekend," said Blue Angels Cmdr. Alex Armatas. "I think a lot of people are. It looks like the weather is going to be friendly this weekend. Hopefully the fog stays clear of the bay and we can fly a good show,

Armatas said he is looking forward to meeting people and representing the Navy and Marine Corps for the city of San Francisco.

The Blue Angels fly Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. The Parade of Ships begins Friday at 11 a.m.