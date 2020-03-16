Longshore workers worried about cruise trash being contaminated

When the Grand Princess finally leaves Monday from the Port of Oakland, the longshore workers' union have questions about where all the trash on board is going to go.

Longshoremen and women who work at the port say they're concerned about how and where that possibly contaminated trash is going to go after crew members and passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Union leaders spoke out over the weekend, urging the Port of Oakland and other officials to not transport the trash by land, to an undisclosed dump somewhere in the Bay Area.

President Trent Willis went on Facebook Live talking about his concerns and Steve Celtzer, with United Public Workers for Action, said he wanted the ship to be taken out of the Bay Area.

The longshore workers said they were promised that the trash from this ship would be removed by barge, out of the bay.

Officials with the Port of Oakland have not yet responded with answers.

In the meantime, representatives from Grand Princess cruise lines said that eventually, the remaining 340 crew members and six foreign passengers will go back to their home countries, via chartered flights.

But they also acknowledged that in some cases, a chartered flight may not be available and that some crew members may have to stay in quarantine on board the ship for the next two weeks.

