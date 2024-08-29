Longtime African Caribbean market in Oakland burglarized

The Brief African Caribbean corner market in Oakland broken targeted by burglars before dawn Invaders yanked security gate off and stole cash register



Burglars flipped a camera around, used tools to yank open a security gate and broke into African Caribbean Food Market in Old Oakland just after dawn on Thursday.

"I'm hurt. I'm disappointed. I'm devastated. So many emotions that are going through my mind," said Nkem Itua, who owns the market with her husband Dennis, says the burglars stole a cash register. Surveillance video shows one guy vaulting the counter and then handing over the register to the others.

"They went straight for the cash. They knew where to go, jumped over. And looked like they went into the office. They did go into the office to open drawers," she said.

Before they left, they also helped themselves to drinks from the cooler.

The mango-yellow market at the corner of 8th and Clay streets downtown has been a staple in the community for close to three decades.

"We've been here for 26 years, the store, and we've never had this happen to us in 26 years," said Dennis Itua.

He said besides offering things like organic spices, goat stew, jerk seasoning and other mainstays of African Caribbean cuisiine, the market has been a pillar in the neighborhood, hiring at-risk teenagers and giving a boost to those in need.

"We help so many people in this community. We've fed the homeless, we've given free food away, we've done so much good stuff in this community. Why would somebody want to do this to us?" he asked.

Eromose Itua is the owners' son and works at the market.

"I feel betrayed, kind of, because like we've been putting in the work everyday," he said.

Ben Areno lives nearby and went out for a walk around 6 a.m. When he returned he saw the damaged gate and took photos of the mess the burglars left behind.

He was there as Oakland police were on scene and waited there until the owners arrived.

"Food is something that's close to our hearts, so if we cannot support, then we shouldn't destroy," Areno said.

Dennis Itua had this message for the burglars.

"There's nothing like fast money. If you're looking for fast money..You have to work for it," he said.

