Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died.

Griffith passed away Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico.

Before sitting behind the anchor desk, Griffith was a fearless reporter who often worked in dangerous circumstances, gathering information and writing the stories that gave her incredible presence in live broadcasts.

As a veritable breaking news guru, Griffith became master of the three-ring circus in what can be chaotic situations when a major story breaks.

Like an air traffic controller, she deftly went from one source to another, without script in hard, asking probing questions of newsmakers, experts and fellow journalists.

Whenever a reporter had new information or a new interviewee, she would go to that person immediately to assure the viewers the latest information.

Before television, she cut her journalism teeth at the Associated Press and The Denver Post.

Concerned with the problem of tuberculosis in circus elephants for many years, she championed getting elephants out of circuses. In 2005, she founded the Leslie R. Griffith Woman of Courage Scholarship to help young women.

She always remained a prolific writer for the like of the Huffington Post and San Francisco Chronicle.

A family member confirms Griffith was suffering from the effects of Lyme Disease since she was bitten by a tick while living in Oregon in 2015. She had a home in Mexico and lived there since 2016, the family member said.

Griffith, the woman who hailed from Tomball, Texas, with a population of 12,000, is survived by her two daughters, Trenton and Carly, and two grandchildren.

KTVU will air a full obituary segment on tonight's 10 o'clock news.