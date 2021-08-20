Longtime music director of Oakland Symphony dies

Longtime director of the Oakland Symphony, Michael Morgan, died on Friday. He led the symphony for 30 years.

Morgan underwent a successful kidney transplant in May. He resumed conducting as recently as a month ago, but was admitted to a hospital last week for suffering an infection.

Jim Hasler, Oakland Symphony Board Chair issued the following statement:

"Michael built the foundation of an Oakland Symphony dedicated to diversity, education, artistic collaboration and a celebration of music across genres and cultures…" The statement continues, "This vision is his legacy and the Oakland Symphony, Chorus, and Youth Orchestra will renew his commitment for years to come."

Oakland Symphony had just kicked off its free, four-concert SummerStage series at Brooklyn Basin on Thursday.

Morgan was 63.