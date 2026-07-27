Look up to catch a once-a-year, mid-summer's celestial event this week

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The Brief The buck moon rises this week. It peaks at 7:36 a.m on Wednesday. The lunar event happens during an active time for meteor showers.



Skygazers will be treated to a mid-summer's treat this week, with the rise of the full buck moon.

The full moon’s peak happens during daylight on Wednesday morning at 7:36 a.m., so experts say the best viewing times will be in the evening on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Farmers’ Almanac said the viewing will be "perfect for an evening walk, backyard stargazing, or snapping a photo."

Why is it called buck moon?

Dig deeper:

The annual lunar event received the name of buck moon by the Native American Algonquin people, as it refers to the final, full-growth stage of the male deer’s antlers this time of year.

"Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Active meteor showers

The buck moon comes during an active celestial time.

Three meteor showers — the Southern delta Aquariids, the alpha Capricornids and the Perseids — are all currently active.

The Southern delta Aquariids and alpha Capricornids are both set to peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

Experts note the brightness of the moon could make the meteors challenging to spot.

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Perseids peaks next month

The Perseids meteor shower is expected to peak Aug. 12 into the early morning of Aug 13, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Old Farmer's Almanac called the cosmic event a summer favorite, saying, "Expect a spectacular show of fast, bright fireballs."

The Chabot Space and Science Center plans to host an overnight Perseids meteor shower watch party on Aug. 12 at 11:00 p.m. to August 13 at 3:00 a.m.

Experts advise the best way to view a meteor shower is at higher elevations and inland areas, as well as viewing away from the coast and city lights.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - JULY 11: A Full Buck Moon rises in the sky as a plane passes by in Virginia, United States on July 11, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)