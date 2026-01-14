Look up! NASA spacecraft to pass over the Bay Area before Pacific splashdown

article

The Brief The SpaceX Dragon will be returning to Earth Thursday morning. During it's journey it will be visible to skywatchers in the Bay Area between 12:20 and 12:40 a.m. The rocket will appear as a bright point of light moving quickly across the sky



Skywatchers across the Bay Area will have a rare early-morning opportunity Thursday as a NASA SpaceX Dragon spacecraft makes its final pass over California before returning to Earth.

The spacecraft, returning from the International Space Station, is scheduled to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast early Thursday morning. If the skies are clear (and they should be) the craft will be visible as a bright, fast-moving point of light crossing the sky shortly before landing.

NASA’s decision to bring Crew-11 home early isn’t just about timing, it’s historic. According to agency officials, this marks the first time in the roughly 25-year history of the International Space Station that a crew has been asked to cut a mission short specifically due to a medical concern with one of its astronauts. NASA administrators have emphasized that the astronaut in question is stable and conscious, and that the return is a precautionary controlled medical evacuation rather than a sudden emergency.

Experts note, while minor medical issues have occurred aboard the ISS before, the station’s crews are trained and equipped to handle many health concerns in orbit. What makes this departure unusual is the condition requires diagnostic and treatment capabilities available only on Earth, prompting NASA to accelerate the return timeline.

When to Look

The best chance to see the spacecraft over the Bay Area will be just after midnight, with a viewing window centered around 12:20 to 12:40 a.m. Thursday. During that time, the capsule will be descending from low Earth orbit as it begins its final approach toward splashdown.

Unlike a meteor, the spacecraft is expected to appear as a steady, moving light, traveling smoothly across the sky rather than streaking or breaking apart.

Where to Look

While the exact path can shift slightly, observers should look for movement generally from west to southeast as the capsule tracks toward its targeted landing zone. A clear view of the sky away from bright city lights will offer the best chance of spotting it.

Splashdown Timeline

NASA and SpaceX have targeted the spacecraft’s Pacific splashdown for approximately 12:41 a.m. Pacific Time, concluding the crew’s return journey after months aboard the space station. Recovery teams will be standing by to retrieve the capsule and crew shortly after landing.

A Rare Sight

Re-entry events like this don’t always line up with populated areas, making this a special viewing opportunity for Northern California. Timing, cloud cover, and exact orbital positioning will determine visibility, but even a brief glimpse can be memorable.

Anyone planning to watch should check our KTVU weather conditions and be ready a few minutes early — the spacecraft moves quickly, and the window to see it may only last a short time.

What You’ll See (Quick Explainer)