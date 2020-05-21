Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to charges related to college admissions scandal

article

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges related to the college admissions scandal, officials said Thursday.

The conspiracy charges state that Loughlin, 55, and her husband, 56, secured fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia and Isabella, to the University of Southern California.

The couple is expected to plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. An official date has not been released.

Authorities say Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Guiannuli faces the same charge, along with honest services wire and mail fraud.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Under the plea agreement, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, face a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service.

Her husband is subject to serve five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised released, and 250 hours of community service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.