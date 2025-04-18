Mexican band set to perform in South Bay has visas revoked

article

The members of the Mexican band due to perform in Morgan Hill at the end of April had their work and tourism visas revoked after a controversial performance in Mexico, according to the U.S. deputy Secretary of State.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau shared on social media at the beginning of the month a video purportedly recorded at a March performance of Los Alegres del Barranco.

Landau said the performance, featuring images of "El Mencho," the kingpin of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), glorifies the "grotesquely violent" gang.

What they're saying:

"I'm pleased to announce that the State Department has revoked the band members' work and tourism visas. In the Trump Administration, we take seriously our responsibility over foreigners' access to our country," Landau said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The performance allegedly occurred in Mexico. The band was scheduled to perform on April 27 at the Rancho Grande de Morgan Hill, along with other musical performers.

"I'm a firm believer in freedom of expression, but that doesn't mean that expression should be free of consequences...The last thing we need is a welcome mat for people who extol criminals and terrorists," Landau added.

On Instagram, the venue's most recent post is a flyer of the April 27 event. Several comments underneath ask if the event has been canceled due to the revocation of Los Alegres del Barranco's visas.

Rancho Grande has not responded to KTVU's request for comments regarding the event by the time of publication.

The other side:

The band shared an apology open letter on their official page, expressing their sincere apologies for a portrayal that generated controversy and offense.

"We recognize that as artists we have a great responsibility towards our audiences, especially with the new generations following our music. We are deeply sorry that some portion of the show was perceived as offensive or inappropriate," the band said in a post in Spanish.

"We reaffirm that our music is inspired to tell popular stories within Mexican music. We will take stricter measures on the visual and narrative content of our shows," the post continued.

Los Alegres del Barranco apologized for portrayals displayed on March 29 at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It's unclear if the pictures Landau says glorify the CJNG were from that concert.



Efforts to reach Los Alegres del Barranco were not successful.

