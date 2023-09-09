Los Altos synagogue evacuated after bomb threat, 2nd Bay Area synagogue 'swatted' in a month

A synagogue in Los Altos was evacuated after they fell victim to a bomb threat swatting hoax on Friday, according to reports.

The Congregation Beth Am had just concluded its Shabbat services when law enforcement arrived and cleared out the campus, the synagogue said.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and President of J-Street Jeremy Ben-Ami, a Jewish-American political organization that calls for peaceful talks and solutions between Israel and Palestine, were guest speakers and were in attendance when the bomb threat was placed.

Congregation leaders said the Santa Clara County's Office suspected the threat to be a hoax.

The congregation received the all-clear around 9 p.m.

Services continued as normal Saturday. Congregation officials said their programs on Sunday will also continue with increased security presence this weekend.

Their upcoming High Holy Days services will continue as planned also with an increased security presence.

Less than a month ago, a synagogue in Fremont was evacuated under a similar threat.

"As a community, we remain resolute and determined in the face of this act of antisemitic harassment. Our clergy, staff, Board, and Security Working Group will continue to be in touch with local law enforcement and our community partners, including the Jewish Community Federation, the Anti-Defamation League, and local elected officials," a press release from the synagogue said in part.

