'Lost Sierra Route' envisions epic trail through mountains

There's a new plan to make some of the most spectacular views in the Sierra Nevada more accessible.

The "Lost Sierra Route" has been proposed as a 600-mile hiking trail through some remote sections of the mountain range.

The trekking route would zigzag from Lassen Peak in the north to the Sierra Buttes, near Truckee, as the southernmost point.

Fourteen towns would be connected by the path, creating easy access for hikers, equestrians and mountain bikers.

Before work could begin on the project, the US Forest Service must approve it.

There are already 114 miles of trails in existence, but they are disconnected. The appeal of the Lost Sierra Route is that it would create a more cohesive experience.

