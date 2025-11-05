$5 million lottery winner busted for allegedly stealing from Millbrae city job
MILLBRAE, Calif. - A former lottery winner faces felony charges after allegedly stealing equipment and funds from his job with the city of Millbrae, prosecutors said.
Evan Adrian Ramirez, 30, of Manteca, previously won a $5 million lottery prize with another person, but that windfall didn’t stop him from stealing, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Alleged scheme
What we know:
Prosecutors said Ramirez, who worked for the Millbrae Public Works Department, stole city-owned power tools and electronic devices between 2023 and 2025. He also allegedly used a city credit card to make personal purchases, including a soundbar and a Pro Press machine.
A supervisor began investigating after noticing several missing tools and pieces of city property, which led authorities to Ramirez.
Selling stolen items online
Dig deeper:
Investigators said Ramirez sold the stolen equipment on the marketplace app OfferUp. The total loss to the city was estimated at $7,400.
Ramirez was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.