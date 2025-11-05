$5 million lottery winner busted for allegedly stealing from Millbrae city job

article

Former $5 million lottery winner Evan Adrian Ramirez was charged with stealing tools and funds from the Millbrae Public Works Department. Prosecutors say Ramirez took city-owned equipment and used a work credit card for personal purchases. Investigators allege he sold the stolen items on OfferUp.



A former lottery winner faces felony charges after allegedly stealing equipment and funds from his job with the city of Millbrae, prosecutors said.

Evan Adrian Ramirez, 30, of Manteca, previously won a $5 million lottery prize with another person, but that windfall didn’t stop him from stealing, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Alleged scheme

What we know:

Prosecutors said Ramirez, who worked for the Millbrae Public Works Department, stole city-owned power tools and electronic devices between 2023 and 2025. He also allegedly used a city credit card to make personal purchases, including a soundbar and a Pro Press machine.

A supervisor began investigating after noticing several missing tools and pieces of city property, which led authorities to Ramirez.

Selling stolen items online

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Ramirez sold the stolen equipment on the marketplace app OfferUp. The total loss to the city was estimated at $7,400.

Ramirez was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges.