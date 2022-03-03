Loud booms of thunder rumble through East Bay

The loud boom of thunder rolled through the East Bay on Thursday morning – an unusual sound for the drought-stricken state.

Residents reported the rumbling crash of the sky in cities including Antioch, Clayton, Castro Valley and Pleasant Hill. Further south, Union City and Fremont were also getting hit with some rain, as well.

Pedro Griffin said he woke up to rain and thunder in Pittsburg. There was even hail coming down in Concord.

Jennifer Ito tweeted she saw a "nice flash of lightning" along with the thunder about 7:30 a.m. in Vacaville.

It wasn't all dark and gloomy. Steve Seagren shared a photo of a double rainbow in Danville.

The National Weather Service said the weather will be windy, cooler and slightly rainy with brief downpours in limited areas.