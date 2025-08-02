Loved ones mourn 28-year-old fatally stabbed while protecting others at Muni stop

The Brief Colden Kimber of San Francisco was stabbed and killed over the weekend at a Muni stop while out on a date with his girlfriend. The 28-year-old was a college student, an athlete and a skilled bicycle mechanic. Kimber placed himself between a man who was yelling and others around him when he was stabbed in the neck.



Family and friends of Colden Kimber of San Francisco, the man who was stabbed and killed over the weekend at a Muni stop, are struggling to make sense of what happened.

What they're saying:

They say they're experiencing a roller coaster of emotions.

Lara Litchfield-Kimber describes her son as being highly intelligent.

The 28-year-old was a college student, an athlete and a skilled bicycle mechanic.

Inside American Cyclery, a bicycle shop on Frederick Street in San Francisco, there is a void.

The work space where Kimber repaired bicycles now sits empty.

"There's been a lot of tears. There's been a lot of rage and just anger as to how something so senseless could happen." said Bradley Woehl, owner of American Cyclery.

What Happened:

Video from the Citizen app shows the emergency response on Ocean Avenue and Lee Avenue in the city's Ingleside neighborhood around 4:15 p.m on July 26.

Woehl said Kimber was out on a date with his girlfriend and had just gotten food from Beep's Burgers.

The couple was reportedly waiting at a busy bus stop surrounded by families and children.

Kimber placed himself between a man who was yelling and others around him.

"It doesn't surprise me at all because he is the kind of person that would absolutely stand up if he saw something that was not right. He would stand up and do something about it," Woehl said.

Police say Kimber was stabbed in the neck.

Officers located a 29-year-old suspect nearby and arrested him. Police have identified him as Sean Collins of San Francisco.

Kimber's mother says he underwent surgery and died at the hospital.



Collins' defense attorney Bill Fazio says he met his client for the first time Friday morning in court.

"His parents are very distressed. They sent their hearts out to the young man who lost his life," said Fazio. "It's a nonsensical act. It's very sad. Hopefully he can get some treatment and some help. That's my goal in this case."

He says Collins is facing a burglary charge in another unrelated case and that he is not his attorney for that case.

About Colden:

Kimber was studying kinesiology at San Francisco State University and planned to work in sports medicine to help athletes.

Friends describe him as a gentle giant who was highly skilled as an athlete and a mechanic.

But most of all, he was a great person.

"He had a really strong moral compass about what was acceptable behavior and what wasn't," said Woehl.

Kimber's mother has started an online fundraiser to help support her family.

She says she and other relatives plan to travel across the country to attend the criminal homicide trial.

Kimber's friends will hold a memorial bike ride at Golden Gate Park Polo Field on September 7th.

The District Attorney's Office says the suspect, Collins, remains in custody.



He faces charges that include murder and child endangerment.

