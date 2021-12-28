Low-altitude snow draws Bay Area locals

Low altitude snow is both a novelty and a rarity, so much so, lowland folks flocked to it. But, how low can snow go? KTVU toured the Bay Area's dominant peaks to give you a look.

In the East Bay, Mt. Diablo's peak is 3,849 feet, well covered. In the South Bay, Mt. Hamilton is 4,265 feet high. In the North Bay, Mount St. Helena, the Bay Area's highest stands 4,342 feet tall. All of them, plus others, were snow capped. Though the melt will come fast, local reservoirs benefit.

Somewhat in the shadow of Mt. St. Helena, Angwin, in Napa County, population 3,200, was far more than dusted even at a mere 1,749 feet. Along Howell Mountain Road, a Chevron station had cars laden with snow. While the snow is wonderful here, the real message from all of this is this water; still a serious problem in California.

But, the snow is precisely why the Boyd family came all the way from Sebastopol in Sonoma County to Robert Louis Stevenson State on Mount St. Helena on the Napa County, Lake County line. "Closest point we could find some snow," said Tyler Boyd. Considering their home is 35 mostly winding miles away in Sebastopol, their reason for coming was more than compelling. "My wife and I aren't really cold weather people and it's the first chance they've had to get up and see the snow," said Mr. Boyd. "This is our first time bringing them to the snow and it was close enough that we thought now is the time," said Rachel Boyd, Tyler's wife.

SEE ALSO: Amid drought, California advances new reservoir project

Robert Louis Stevenson Park here on Mount St. Helena isn't exactly Lake Tahoe. But, the roads are a heck of a lot better. "Yeah. Definitely. It was a consideration and Tahoe is out obviously because of how crazy it is to get there," said Rachel Boyd.

Nonetheless, a child's delight is a priceless sight. "It's fun. Because you get to do snow fights and make a snow man," said the Boyd's toddler daughter.

With the weather looking to more cold front rains next week, more snow is likely on tap.

Advertisement



