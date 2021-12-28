Rare snow sightings around the Bay Area and Wine Country

Rare snow sightings have been reported by Bay Area residents as multiple storms continue to push through California.

Snow already hit the tops of Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo earlier in the week, and meteorologists say we could see snow in the lower elevations as well.

There were reports of snow in San Francisco and Livermore's wine country early Tuesday.

"I'm shocked, but I also think it's super cool." said Emma Fritsch who came to Oakland's Grizzly Peak with Rachel Johnson in search of snow.

The summit at Grizzly Peak is 1,700 feet and officials say hills around 1,500 feet could continue to see a mix of snow and rain during the cold spell.

PG&E warns the cold and snow could lead to outages, and sent reminders about storm safety tips.

Tips include keep cell phones charged and use flashlights instead of candles.

