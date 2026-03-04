Lowell HS math teacher on leave for allegations of fat-shaming, sexist questions on tests

article

The Brief A math teacher at Lowell High School in San Francisco has been placed on indefinite leave after administrators received complaints about inappropriate questions on his tests. The questions reportedly featured premises about "fat kids," and promoted values based on one's appearance. The teacher, Tom Chan, has been at Lowell High School for 20 years.



A math teacher at Lowell High School in San Francisco was placed on indefinite leave Monday after administrators found out he was giving his students questions about "fat kids" and the financial cost of dating girls based on their weight or their looks.

A letter from Lowell High School principal Jan Bautista, sent on Tuesday afternoon, states the San Francisco Unified School District had received complaints about the teacher, Tom Chan, and is "actively investigating" the matter. Chan has been a teacher at Lowell for more than 20 years.

"While we cannot share details because this is a personnel matter, we can share that once an issue is brought to our attention, we investigate every report and take appropriate corrective action if required," A statement from the district reads. "We are following district procedures to address these concerns, which include the process outlined in our collective bargaining agreements."

What they're saying:

Chan’s ninth-grade Algebra 1 tests, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, included questions that shamed people for their weight, promoted values based on looks and implied that girls aren’t good at math.

"The amount of money you spend on a date varies inversely to how much they weigh. A typical girl that weighs 120 lbs. Will cost you $55.

Derive the variation equation. How much would you expect to pay for a date with Ashley, who is 220 lbs.? If you can only afford $5, how much would your date weigh and what is his/her name?"

Other questions asked students to create an equation for the height and time a "fat kid who wouldn’t be quiet about candy" would spend in the air after being "punted" by Chan. The question also asked students, "When was the last time you gave candy to a fat kid?"

What you can do:

The statement from SFUSD encouraged students and families to report concerns, and said the district’s priority is ensuring students feel safe.