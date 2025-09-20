Lowrider Parade celebrates cars, culture in San Francisco's Mission District

The Brief Thousands turned out Saturday for the first official Lowrider Parade in San Francisco's Mission District. The event also featured a "hopping contest" and a car show. Local businesses got in on the lowrider action as well, with one featuring a "lowrider taco."



Lowriders have been a symbol of Chicano culture in the Bay Area and beyond for decades.

On Saturday, those colorful cars and those who love them got their own parade in San Francisco's Mission District.

Lowrider Parade draws thousands to Mission Street

"We both have Latino heritage and we both have an infinite love of cars," said Kayla Nicole of Walnut Creek.

The backstory:

Lowriders have cruised up and down Mission Street since the 70s.

"When I was young, Mission Street, I used to come here just to watch these cars," said Frankie Adams of the San Francisco Lowrider Council.

But on Saturday, thousands turned out for the first official Lowrider Parade, organized by the San Francisco Lowrider Council.

What they're saying:

"A celebration like this communicates that Chicano culture is not just Mexican-American culture, but it's Mexican-American culture, right? All these people are part of the American story, too" said Miles Elliott of Walnut Creek.

A show of pride amid anxiety

But it comes at a time when some are feeling anxiety about attending big events like this due to immigration policy.

Local perspective:

"It would be a bummer to miss out on it due to fear, but it would also be very understandable," said Kayla Nicole of Walnut Creek.

"It's kind of disappointing that I had to stop and think to myself, do I need to bring some kind of proof of citizenship to attend this today just in case," said Elliott.

But those taking part say that's all the more reason to show others what this culture is really about.

"The biggest opportunity for people outside of lowriding to see it and to enjoy it as we do," said Natacha Hernandez of Mountain View.

More women in the driver's seat

Marisol Ochoa of Mountain View has had a passion for cars as long as she can remember. But recently, she's been pleased to see more women sitting in the driver's seat.

"They tend go to our male counterparts and ask, ‘Oh, is that your car?’ And so we kind of have to educate them. ‘No, this is actually my car’."

The day also featured a "hopping contest", to show off those gravity-defying hydraulics, and a car show.

"Absolutely geeking out. Love seeing the Impalas laying low," said Elliott.

Local businesses feature lowrider-themed specials

Across the street, local businesses got in on the lowrider action. The lowrider taco was a big hit at La Corneta Taqueria.

"Crispy tortilla, little bit of cheese, a little bit of spicy sauce, and very good fresh meat," said Miguel Garcia, manager of La Corneta Taqueria. "I can't believe it. I've never seen this many people on Mission."

"It means a lot, especially for San Francisco," said Adams. "It's our neighborhood, it's our city. It's our city, you know?"