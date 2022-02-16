Lunar New Year: The symbols behind the Year of the Tiger

Chinese New Year is celebrated with many traditions and symbols.

KTVU looked into the meaning behind them.

Firecrackers chase away evil spirits and usher in good luck for the Year of the Tiger.

It's one of twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac.

People born under this sign are said to be courageous, charismatic, and confident.

"They will be a captain if they belong to a team; a team leader if they belong to a group. They might be a boss," said Nancy Law with the Chinatown History and Culture Association.

She owns a Chinese zodiac store in San Francisco Chinatown.

Chinese New Year is celebrated with decorations in red and gold. They are good luck colors.

Red envelopes containing money are given out.

"It's good luck. If someone gives you happiness, you want to take it," said Law.

On the side of Law's store, she's dedicated a wall to the Chinese zodiac. Being that this is the Year of the Tigar, she has put up the Chinese character for "strength."

"Strength also represents bravery. We want to be strong and brave," said Law, "We want to unite the community to fight Asian hate."

Unity for a safe, healthy and prosperous new year.

At a produce shop, Ding Lee of BeChinatown points to a tangerine and said, "That means you got a fortune and happiness in the future."

At AA Bakery, owner Henry Chan showed off specialty items made only during this holiday period including what's known as a new year cake made with black sugar. Other pastries such as one that's yellow and shaped to resemble a blossoming flower are symbols of prosperity and wealth.

Customer Tien Chleider shared her wishes for the new year: "great health, a succesful career, and just happiness all around."

Chinese New Year is among the busiest times of the year for the bakery as people buy sweets to observe this important holiday season.

"Remembering our ancestors and honoring those who have passed in our family because they look after us. They bring us luck," said Chleider.

The celebrations are centered around food.

Sherman Wong, owner of Bow Hon Restaurant showed KTVU what's in a New Year's Eve meal. In recent years, it is conveniently served in a bowl called "Poon Choi" in Cantonese. It includes dried oysters, chicken and fish.

Each item is a symbol of wealth and good luck.

New clothes are a symbol of hope. They are important for the new year, especially for children.

Hair salons were busy in the days leading up to Chinese New Year with people getting their haircuts. It symbolizes a fresh start.

"Cut the old hair, for the good, for the new year. The whole year is good luck," said Jenny Lei, a hairstylist with Blissful Hair Salon.

At the close of the business day on Chinese New Year's Eve, many merchants set off firecrackers.

Some people stay up all night until New Year's Day: a practice that is believed to help their parents enjoy a long life.

The Chinese celebrate the new year anywhere from two weeks up to a month.