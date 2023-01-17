Lyft driver stabs drunk passenger who couldn't give Daly City destination, officials say

A Lyft driver was arrested after stabbing a drunk passenger who couldn't provide an exact Daly City destination.

Driver Rodney Glover, 69, picked up two men in San Francisco on Nov. 21 about 9:30 p.m. when the assault occurred, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.

Both passengers were allegedly heavily intoxicated and couldn't give an exact address of where they were going. Glover demanded a cash payment and they got into an argument, authorities said.

"I’ll cut your f—king throat bitch," Glover told the victim, according to officials.

Surveillance video showed the victims getting out of the car when one of them realized he was bleeding from two knife slashes to his arm, one of which severed his bicep and exposed the bone, officials said.

The camera caught the license plate and officials found and arrested Glover. Authorities said he admitted he had an argument with the men but denied any altercation or stabbing.

Bail was set at $50,000, and Glover pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 27.

