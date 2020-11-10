Lyft's results show pain but also hope as some riders return

article

Lyft is still feeling the pandemic's severe impact on the ride-hailing industry.

But its third-quarter results show signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company brought in $499.7 million in revenue in the three months that ended Sept. 30.

That was down 48% from the same time last year. CEO Logan Green said Lyft is encouraged by the ongoing recovery in ridesharing and the performance improvements in bikes and scooters.

