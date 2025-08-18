Machete-wielding man sets fire to SF apartment: officials

San Francisco police on Monday arrested a man who they say wielded a machete and set his apartment on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to a call just before 7 a.m. about a man threatening people with a machete on the street.

The man then barricaded himself inside his third-floor apartment in a building on McAllister Street.

The fire department said while negotiating with him, he threw several heavy tools out a window and set the apartment on fire.



Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said crews rescued him from his unit on the third floor, and then brought him down, where he was arrested.

Elias said no one was injured but apartment residents were evacuated from the building.