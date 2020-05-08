Mail-in ballots going to all California registered voters

All registered voters in California will get mail-in ballots for the general election in November, Gov. Newsom announced Friday.

Voting by mail is seen as a safer way to conduct elections during the coronavirus pandemic than expecting voters to wait in lines at polling places.

In-person voting will still be allowed, but Newsom encouraged the state's 20.6 million voters to take advantage of the option to vote from home.

California becomes the first state in the country to offer unviersal mail-in ballots.

The change was made by an executive order, Newsom said.