Mail thief targeting US Postal boxes in Los Altos

Police in Los Altos put out a warning this week about a suspected mail thief who has been targeting people's financial information in the city. According to police, the brazen thief has been targeting mailboxes right outside of the city's post office on Miramonte Avenue.

"They’re looking for the attractive items. They’re looking for checks, they’re looking for credit cards, they’re looking for information," said US postal inspector, Jeff Fitch.

In a post to Facebook, Los Altos Police said the suspect had been placing a device inside the boxes to collect people’s mail before it went all the way down the chute. A police investigator said other techniques used by thieves include fishing mail out with a tool.

A sign affixed to the three mail boxes notified customers that they had been temporarily taken out of operation due to "security concerns" and that they should bring their mail inside the post office instead.

"I think I’ll go in and drop off my mail from now on, for sure," said Julie, a customer just learning about the mail thief.

"If I’m going to pay a bill, I’m coming inside. Which I just did," added another customer, Mary Hardy.

The US Postal Inspection Service said similar crimes were being perpetrated across the Bay Area. Customers are being advised to be on the look-out for any potential financial irregularities in their statements.

"If you see something in a bank statement, or a credit card statement that you did not make, contact us, let us know," said Fitch.

"That is evidence that helps us identify who these individuals are, and our goal is to identify and arrest them."

A reward of up to $100,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. If caught and convicted, the thief could be looking at up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

More secure mailboxes are currently being rolled out across the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Los Altos Police.