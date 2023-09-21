Berkeley police involved in shootout at car service center

A shootout occurred between a suspect and police officers at an Albany car service center on Thursday morning, according to police.

At 11:14 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at a Toyota service center and used car dealership situated at 1025 Eastshore Highway.

Upon entering the building, officers discovered a victim and a suspect before gunshots rang out, according to Officer Jessica Perry of the Berkeley Police Department.

Perry stated that officers were met with gunfire inside the building, and multiple officers discharged their firearms. The exact number of officers involved was not disclosed.

Police declined to provide information about the condition of the victim and suspect.

Officers from the Albany and Berkeley police departments arrived at the service center due to its proximity to the border between the East Bay cities.

The motive behind this incident remains undisclosed.

The public is urged to avoid the section of Eastshore Highway between Buchanan and Harrison streets.