Another generational divide: Artificial Intelligence

An overwhelming majority of millennials and Gen Z are using artificial intelligence.

Conversely, a majority of their older counterparts in the Gen X and the Baby Boomer generations reported not using the new technology.

This is all according to a new study conducted by San Francisco-based Salesforce, the tech company behind Slack, Tableau, and many other cloud-related services.

The Salesforce report polled over 4,000 people in the US, United Kingdom and India and found 49% have used AI, with most reporting that they used the technology to automate daily tasks and generate work communications.

But it’s not all work and no play for AI users, around 40% of the people polled said they use the technology for fun. Some users have used the technology to produce new songs and to even replicate the voices of popular singers.

In fact, a song with AI-generated voices of singers Drake and The Weeknd is eligible for a grammy .

The main reasons people do not use AI are a lack of education and training on the new technology, and concerns about user safety.

The report, published on September 8, was issued just days before top tech leaders met with U.S. Senators for a closed-door discussion on the safety and future of artificial intelligence.

"The key point was really that it’s important for us to have a referee," Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, told The Guardian. "It was a very civilized discussion, actually, among some of the smartest people in the world."

Read the full Salesforce report here.