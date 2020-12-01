'Makeshift' room, sex toys and child porn found at Santa Clara University

A former maintenance worker at Santa Clara University has been accused of child pornography possession after officials there found a secret room that he’d allegedly built in the basement of a campus building.

A mattress, sex toys and laptop were allegedly found in early October in the “makeshift room” that the former employee Jason Brown had built in the maintenance shop, according to Santa Clara police.

A source told KTVU that there were false walls to conceal the room.

Detectives conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop, which belonged to Brown, and found child pornography on the hard drive, police said.

Brown was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of possessing child porn. The university had put him on leave from his position after finding the room, police said.

University officials had little to say about the allegations.

“This is a police matter involving an individual who is no longer employed at Santa Clara University,” said spokesperson Deepa Arora in an email to KTVU.

Police also searched Brown's San Jose residence on November 30 and said the investigation continues.