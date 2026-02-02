Super Bowl LX: Meet the performer interpreting Bad Bunny in Puerto Rican Sign Language

The Brief Bad Bunny's halftime show will be the first time a Super Bowl performance will be interpreted in Puerto Rican Sign Language, called LSPR. The performer interpreting the performance will be Celimar Rivera Cosme of Puerto Rico. "I know people are going to be waiting to see my signs what I have to show them," she said. "So my hope is that everyone enjoys and feels connected."



The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the world's biggest stages.

Gracing it this year will be global star Bad Bunny, fresh off his Grammy win for album of the year.

What we know:

The halftime show will make history for many reasons, including the fact that it will be the first time a headliner will give a performance predominately in another language.

And it will also be the first time a performance will be interpreted in Puerto Rican Sign Language, called LSPR.

Puerto Rican Sign Language incorporates Spanish, but is a dialect of American Sign Language, and has signs that are unique to Puerto Rico.

The performer interpreting the music will be Celimar Rivera Cosme of Puerto Rico.

Meet the interpreter

Why you should care:

For Rivera, it’s more than just presenting the lyrics but connecting the audience to the music.

"We need flow and attitude," Cosme said. "We need to show how music is connected with the audience so they can enjoy the music and enjoy the performance, not just hear and enjoy the lyrics but experience the performance."

The backstory:

Cosme’s connection to Bad Bunny and interpreting his music started back in 2022.

When the deaf community in Puerto Rico was fighting to have interpreters at concerts, they asked Bad Bunny’s team directly about his world tour stop in Puerto Rico.

He said yes, and Rivera got the gig.

She has also interpreted during the star's Puerto Rico residency.

"The deaf community saw how he used the words in his music," she said. "And after that, the deaf community just understood who Bad Bunny was."

Cosme is known for her emotion and storytelling.

"I know people are going to be waiting to see my signs what I have to show them," she said. "So my hope is that everyone enjoys and feels connected."

These historic performances are happening at a time when there is a lot of tension in the United States over immigration enforcement and actions of ICE and Border Patrol officers in U.S. cities.

That fact is not lost on Cosme.

"The Latino people are very resilient,"she said. "Bad Bunny is spreading that the Latin community is strong and that they have the power."