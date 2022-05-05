Man, 57, charged for allegedly opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare Airport, sliding down wing

A California man has been charged after police say he opened an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and slid down the wing early Thursday.

The plane was approaching a gate when 57-year-old Randy Frank Davila used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He slid down the wing and onto the airfield.

Davila faces one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

He was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.