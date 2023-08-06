Mammoth Mountain ski resort closed for season

Mammoth Mountain ski resort finally said goodbye to the ski season Sunday.

Video from last week shows plenty of people were still making most of the snow well into the summer.

This year's season lasted 275 days, the second-longest season ever for the resort. In total, this season.

The resort says it measured 715 inches of snow at the main lodge and 900 inches at the summit. Mammoth's tentatively set to reopen for the next season on Nov. 10.