San Leandro man, 33, shot in Oakland parking lot; dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 33-year-old San Leandro man dead.
Man shot dead
What we know:
According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 14th and Harrison streets just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, responding officers located the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have withheld his identity pending notification of next of kin.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive. As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, and officials have not released any suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department.
The Source: Oakland police