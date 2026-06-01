Expand / Collapse search

San Leandro man, 33, shot in Oakland parking lot; dies at hospital

By
Updated  June 1, 2026 7:32 AM PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in Oakland parking lot

Man killed in Oakland parking lot

 A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning in a downtown Oakland parking lot, police said. 

The Brief

    • Oakland police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 33-year-old San Leandro man dead.
    • According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 14th and Harrison streets just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire.
    • Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 33-year-old San Leandro man dead. 

Man shot dead

What we know:

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 14th and Harrison streets just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, responding officers located the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have withheld his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive. As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, and officials have not released any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department.

The Source: Oakland police

OaklandCrime and Public Safety