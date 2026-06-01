San Leandro man, 33, shot in Oakland parking lot; dies at hospital

The Brief Oakland police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 33-year-old San Leandro man dead. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 14th and Harrison streets just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.



Oakland police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 33-year-old San Leandro man dead.

Man shot dead

What we know:

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 14th and Harrison streets just before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, responding officers located the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have withheld his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive. As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, and officials have not released any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department.