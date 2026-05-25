Vigil to mark 'painful milestone' in missing person case of Oakland mom, coffee shop owner

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The Brief A vigil is planned for missing woman Amy Hillyard in Oakland on Monday. The 52-year-old coffee shop co-owner has been missing for two months now. The vigil comes on Missing and Unidentified Persons Month.



Family, friends, and community members of missing woman Amy Hillyard plan to gather for a vigil in Oakland on Monday night to mark a "painful milestone" — two months since the disappearance of the local coffee shop owner and 52-year-old mother of two.

What they're saying:

"It is hard to comprehend that nearly sixty days have passed since Amy disappeared. Two months of searching. Two months of heartbreak, uncertainty, hope, exhaustion, prayer and love," wrote Jennifer Bushman on Facebook over the weekend.

Bushman said that the vigil would offer an opportunity for the community to come together with hope and connection as part of the ongoing, desperate effort to bring Hillyard home while supporting her family and each other.

Organizers also expressed deep gratitude to all the people who have worked tirelessly in the search for the missing woman.

The backstory:

Hillyard was reported last seen on March 25, sometime after 2:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Radnor Road in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood near Lake Merritt.

Oakland police later said video footage showed Hillyard that same day around 4:30 p.m. at Dimond Park.

She’s described as 5 feet and 4 inches, approximately 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, light-colored jeans, and white sneakers with black stripes.

Since her disappearance, there has been a massive search effort to locate the woman, who was said to be considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

$25,000 reward

Hillyard’s family has also announced a reward which has now jumped to $25,000 for information that will lead to her safe return.

SEE ALSO: Missing Oakland woman's husband releases new video 2 weeks after disappearance

Friends have established a GoFundMe to help the Hillyard family cover costs related to the search.

"Amy’s disappearance has left her family, friends, and community devastated and searching for answers," GoFundMe organizers wrote.

They said all the money raised would go directly to support "critical search efforts." That includes hiring experienced private investigators to help in the case, securing drones, search dogs and other tools for search operations, and enhancing the reward money.

Vigil details

Monday night’s vigil is scheduled to be held from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mandana Plaza Park, located at 600 Mandana Boulevard at Lakeshore Avenue.

Big picture view:

Organizers noted that May is designated as Missing and Unidentified Persons Month and said the gathering would also serve as a time to hold vigil for all missing people and their loved ones who are suffering with the unknown.

"It is also a moment to hold in our hearts not only Amy, but all missing persons and the families who continue to live with the unimaginable pain of not knowing," Bushman said. "The passing of time does not lessen the love. It does not lessen the urgency. And it does not lessen our determination to bring Amy home."

The Source Information for this story caem from the Bring Amy Home website, Jennifer Bushman's Facebook post, and previous reporting.



