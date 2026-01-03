Man, 93, turns self into Fremont police after allegedly killing spouse

article

The Brief Officers were sent just after 12:20 a.m. to a parking lot in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue after a caller reported "he shot his spouse and wanted to turn himself into custody." Police found 93-year-old Richard Hocking at the scene, and his 86-year-old spouse's body inside of his car. The killing is the city’s first recorded homicide of 2026.



A 93-year-old man turned himself into Fremont police just after midnight on Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his spouse.

What we know:

Fremont Police Department officers were sent just after 12:20 a.m. to a parking lot in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue after a caller reported "he shot his spouse and wanted to turn himself into custody," according to an FPD statement.

Officers found 93-year-old Richard Hocking at the scene near his own vehicle, and also found his 86-year-old spouse suffering from a gunshot wound in the front passenger seat of the car.

The spouse was pronounced dead at the scene. Fremont police did not release their name.

The FPD noted officers also found a gun inside the car.

Hocking was placed under arrest and taken back to the FPD, where he allegedly "provided a statement to Fremont Police detectives, articulating the reasoning behind the incident." However, the FPD did not elaborate on Hocking’s alleged statement.

Hocking was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide with a gun-related enhancement. The FPD said that the killing appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the community.

Fremont police noted that the killing is the city’s first recorded homicide of 2026.