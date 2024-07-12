Man accused of kidnapping teen girl at BART station appears in court

The man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl from a San Francisco BART station entered a not guilty plea in court on Friday.

The judge decided that 37-year-old Jamall Blue will stay in custody after he was charged in a San Francisco courtroom.

Prosecutors charged Blue with kidnapping and sexual battery in connection with what prosecutors described as a brazen kidnapping at the Powell Street BART station on Tuesday night.

An alert witness told authorities BART police worked with San Francisco police and arrested Blue early Wednesday morning. Police said after the arrest that it appeared to be a targeted attack.

"Our investigation indicates that the victim and the suspect were likely known to each other and this was not a random incident," BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin said.

Authorities later found the teen girl and returned her to her family.

In court, prosecutors charged Blue with kidnapping and sexual battery and asked the judge to keep him in custody, saying he'd brazenly kidnapped the girl in front of witnesses and poses an ongoing threat.

The district attorney released a statement reading in part: "There is absolutely zero tolerance for these acts in the City and County of San Francisco. Our most vulnerable must be protected, and when they are targeted and preyed upon, the perpetrators will be held accountable."

The judge agreed to hold Blue in jail.

The public defenders office also released a statement. In part it read, "We remind the public that early reports often lack crucial information, so at this point there are more questions than answers. We just started receiving information from the prosecution this afternoon and we'll be sorting through all the coming days."

Blue is due back in court later this month.

Featured article



