Man accused of killing 3-year-old in hit-and-run surrenders at U.S.-Mexico border

A man who police said fled to Mexico after allegedly being involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a child in Salinas surrendered on Saturday at the San Ysidro border entry.

Police were seeking 20-year-old Ricardo Archundia Cruz since July 26, after accusing him of being responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 3-year-old victim that day. An adult also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision at the corner of East Alisal Street and Wood Street.

Detectives with the Salinas Police Department allegedly learned that Archundia Cruz had fled to Mexico and contacted his friends and family to try to make contact, who convinced him to turn himself in, according to Salinas police.

Archundia Cruz turned himself into U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Saturday at 9 a.m. Salinas police officers took him from there back to Salinas, where he was booked into Monterey County Jail.