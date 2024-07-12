Man accused of killing family in Alameda charged with 4 counts of murder

A man suspected of killing four members of his family in Alameda - including his 6-year-old son - was charged Friday with four counts of murder.

Shane Killian, 54, appeared in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland but did not enter a plea. His arraignment was continued until July 22. He's being held without bail.

Killian is accused of fatally shooting his wife, his in-laws and his 6-year-old son. He allegedly shot and wounded his 14-month-old son, who remains in critical condition at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

The slayings have shaken the close-knit island city of Alameda, where the 6-year-old had played in the farm division and T-ball.

"Our heart goes out to them in its fullest," said Alameda Little League President Ron Matthews. "This is really harmful to us – hurtful I should say. Their innocence, especially at the age of 6, is clear. They’re innocent, and for this to happen to such innocents, and even a 1-year-old baby."

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Kitty Hawk Road along the island city’s South Shore.

Alameda police say Killian shot and killed his wife, Brenda Natali Morales, er parents, Miguel Carcamo and Marta Elena Morales and his 6-year-old son.

A motive hasn’t been disclosed.

Police say in his last moments before he died, the father-in-law identified Killian as the shooter.

Court records say police recovered a semiautomatic pistol they believe was used in the killings. Also recovered, police say, was an illegal AR-type rifle.

KTVU spoke to a man who says he worked closely with Killian as welders.

"Caught me off guard, when I heard the news yesterday I believe, I just spoken to him the day before," said Che Rocchild.

On Friday, well-wishers continued to visit a growing memorial outside the home.

Prosecutors also charged Killian with domestic violence involving his wife and attempted murder in the shooting of his younger son.

But Alameda County DA Pamela Price’s office did not charge Killian with the special circumstance of multiple murder, which could have made him eligible for life in prison without parole if convicted.

A source close to the investigation tells KTVU the special circumstance allegation was never on the table because of Price’s philosophies.

"This speaks to Pamela Price’s liberal approach to criminal law. If not now, when would you file a special-circumstance case?" said KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza.

