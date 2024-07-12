Alameda neighbors mourn loss of family shot to death

A small group of neighbors gathered at the beach in Alameda on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of nearly an entire family: Police say a husband killed his wife, 6-year-old son and in-laws.

The only survivor of the mass shooting, reported Wednesday at about 9 p.m., was the family's 1-year-old son, who was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in the family's Kitty Hawk Road home and no motive has been given.

The husband, Shane Killian, 54, was taken into custody with no bail.

Neighbors meditate at the Alameda beach after police say a husband killed nearly his entire family. July 11, 2024

Neighbors couldn't believe it.

They created a makeshift memorial outside the family's home and meditated at the beach. The people who gathered didn't even know the family, but they felt they needed to mark the tragedy.

"For something like this to happen, it's very tragic," Maria Cervantes said. "I can't believe it.

Michael Devie said it was his idea to meditate at sunset.

"I was trying to figure out what I was going to do to calm myself and cope," he said. "And I thought maybe that's something other people would want to do."

Killian, who faces murder and attempted murder charges, has not yet been arraigned.